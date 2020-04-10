|
FEBLES (DIAZ), Aleida On Wednesday, April 8, 2020, Aleida Diaz Febles passed away with her family by her side. She was 90 years old. Aleida was born on Sunday, December 29, 1929 in Habana, Cuba to Anibal Diaz and Antonia (Couto) Diaz. She received her degree in accounting and retired from Sears working for 25 years in the building now known as Ponce City Market. She is survived by 3 children: Mayda Baldwin & Nestor Febles of Suwanee, GA and Heidi Febles of Chamblee, GA. In September 1962, she moved with her family from Habana, Cuba to Miami, Florida and in 1963 to Atlanta, Georgia. She was an active member of McKendree United Methodist Church. Mami was known for her love of her family, her cooking, her joy and talent making ceramics & needlepoint and her love of Jesus Christ. She is survived by son Nestor (Karen) and daughters Mayda and Heidi (Tracy). Two grandsons, Ashley (Laura) and Cody (Jessica). And one great granddaughter Ava. She is also survived by her sister Amaryllis González of Luyano, Habana, Cuba, nephew Eduardito González, and godsons Nelson, Oscar & Omar Fonseca as well as extended family. Aleida was preceded in death by her father, Anibal Diaz, and her mother, Antonia. A private family service will be held on Monday, April 13 at Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs. Flowers may be sent to Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs or donations can be made to .
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 10, 2020