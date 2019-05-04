Services
South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur
4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., SOUTH DEKALB
Decatur, GA 30034
(404) 241-5656
Alene Baety Obituary
BAETY, Alene Celebration of Life Service for Mrs. Alene Baety will be held Monday, May 6, 2019, 11am at St. Philip AME Church, 240 Candler Rd., SE., Atlanta, GA., Rev. William D. Whatley, PhD., Senior Pastor. Her remains will lie in state at 10am until the hour of service for the AKA Sorority Ivy Beyond the Wall Ceremony. Interment at Gethsemane Baptist Church Cemetery, Greenville, SC. Visitation Sunday, May 5, 2019 12 noon -5pm with family hour from 2pm-4pm at Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy, Decatur, GA., 30034. 404-241-5656. Please visit our website to extend condolences. www.levettfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 4, 2019
