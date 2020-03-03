Services
South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur
4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., SOUTH DEKALB
Decatur, GA 30034
(404) 241-5656
JOHNSON, Alene Beshea Mrs. Alene Beshea Johnson, 73, of Stone Mountain, GA passed Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Celebration of Life Services for Mrs. Johnson will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home. Interment at Lincoln Cemetery 2275 Joseph E. Boone Blvd NW, Atlanta, GA 30314. Visitation is 10:00 AM-8:00 PM TODAY at our SOUTH DEKALB Chapel. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy, Decatur, GA 30034 (404) 241-5656.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 3, 2020
