Viewing
Monday, May 11, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, May 12, 2020
11:00 AM
Alethea Nickson Obituary
NICKSON, Alethea Celebration of Life Services for Ms. Alethea Doreyel Flanigan Nickson will be held on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, 11 AM, at Alfonso Dawson Mortuary. Interment, Monte Vista Biblical Gardens. She is survived by Carl M. Hardy, III, her son; Amari Simon'e Flanigan, her daughter; Sisters, Kaszia R. Hood, Jondella S. Flanigan, Kenyatta Baldwin and Kiliah Cook, Brothers, Louis A. Flanigan and Michael B. Flanigan and a host of relatives and friends. Viewing will be 2 until 6 PM, on Monday, May 11, at Alfonso Dawson Mortuary, 3000 M.L. King, Jr. Dr. SW, Atlanta, Georgia. 404-691-3810.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 10, 2020
