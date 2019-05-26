Services
Tim Stewart Funeral Home
300 Simonton Rd. SW
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
(770) 962-3100
Alex Hall Obituary
HALL, Alex Alex Hall age 44 of Lawrenceville, passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. He is survived by his parents, Joseph & Sharon Hall, Lawrenceville; sister, Amanda Kero, Athens; brother, Joe Hall, Jr., GA; nieces, Selah Annette, Saryn Elizabeth, Senya Garrison & Catherine Diane. The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road, S.W., Lawrenceville, GA 30046. 770-962-3100. Please leave online condolences at www.stewartfh.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 26, 2019
