HALL, Alex Alex Hall age 44 of Lawrenceville, passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. He is survived by his parents, Joseph & Sharon Hall, Lawrenceville; sister, Amanda Kero, Athens; brother, Joe Hall, Jr., GA; nieces, Selah Annette, Saryn Elizabeth, Senya Garrison & Catherine Diane. The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road, S.W., Lawrenceville, GA 30046. 770-962-3100. Please leave online condolences at www.stewartfh.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 26, 2019