ROWLAND, Sr., Alex Lamar
A Celebration of Life Service for Mr. Alex Lamar Rowland, Sr., of Hampton, will be held Friday, September 13, 2019, 11:00 AM at Legacy Chapel, 8968 Fayetteville Rd., Jonesboro, Georgia, Rev. Gary Clark, officiating. Interment, South-View Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday, evening Sept. 12, 2019 from 7 to 8 PM at Legacy Chapel. Survivor are one son, Mr. Alex Lamar Rowland, Jr.; one daughter, Ms. Aniya Danielle Daniels; mother, Ms. Gwendolyn Rowland; sister, Ms. Theresa Lindsey-Thornton; and a host of other relatives and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the chapel at 10:30 AM. Legacy Funeral Home, Inc. (770) 477-2273
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 13, 2019