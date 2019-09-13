Services
Legacy Funeral Home & Life Center, Inc.
8968 Fayetteville Rd
Jonesboro, GA 30238
770-477-2273
1971 - 2019
Alex Rowland Obituary
ROWLAND, Sr., Alex Lamar A Celebration of Life Service for Mr. Alex Lamar Rowland, Sr., of Hampton, will be held Friday, September 13, 2019, 11:00 AM at Legacy Chapel, 8968 Fayetteville Rd., Jonesboro, Georgia, Rev. Gary Clark, officiating. Interment, South-View Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday, evening Sept. 12, 2019 from 7 to 8 PM at Legacy Chapel. Survivor are one son, Mr. Alex Lamar Rowland, Jr.; one daughter, Ms. Aniya Danielle Daniels; mother, Ms. Gwendolyn Rowland; sister, Ms. Theresa Lindsey-Thornton; and a host of other relatives and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the chapel at 10:30 AM. Legacy Funeral Home, Inc. (770) 477-2273
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 13, 2019
