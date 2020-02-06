|
|
FREEMAN, Alexander Alexander Freeman, age 96, of Marietta, passed away February 5, 2020 after a brief illness. He was originally from Wilmington, Delaware and relocated to Atlanta in 1970 to continue his career as a chemistwith Georgia Pacific. He was an avid bridge player and enjoyed his bingo games. He was preceded by his wife Rita, of 58 years. Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, Joe and Lori Brickman Freeman; son and daughter-in-law, Alan and Lisa Freeman;daughter and son-in-law, Debbie and Kevin Robbins; grandchildren: Alisa Freeman Feldman, Sarah Freeman, Rachel Freeman, Rebecca Batterman, Jennifer Robbins and Stephanie Robbins. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Cynthia R Freeman Endowment at Congregation Etz Chaim or The Atlanta Humane Society. We would like to thank the staff at Sunrise of East Cobb for making his last 8 months so pleasant. Sign online guest book at www.edressler.com. A graveside service will be held Friday, February 7, 2020, at 10 AM, at Arlington Memorial Park with Rabbi Daniel Dorsch officiating. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, Atlanta (770)451-4999.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 6, 2020