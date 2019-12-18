|
WOOLLCOTT, Alexander P. Alex Woollcott passed away at home on Dec. 12, 2019. Alex was born to James W.G. Woollcott and Mary Louise Glenn McCulloch in Asheville, NC on Nov. 13, 1957. Alex split his time growing up between Palm Beach, FL and Asheville, NC where he attended Christ School graduating in 1976. At Christ School, Alex was a state qualifier in cross country. Upon graduation, Alex matriculated to Yale University graduating with a BS degree in Biology and Philosophy in 1980. After interning two years at a law firm in Birmingham, AL, Alex subsequently attended Cornell Law School where he served as the Notes Editor of The Cornell Law Review. Upon receiving his JD degree from Cornell in 1985, Alex moved to Atlanta to begin his legal career. Early in his career Alex developed his business practice ultimately becoming a partner at several Atlanta law firms before joining Morris, Manning & Martin. Alex chaired the firm's Global Sourcing & Strategic Transactions Practice representing clients worldwide in complex transactions and in developing data privacy and security applications for various international corporations. Alex ultimately achieved the highest ratings available to members of the legal profession including the coveted "AV Preeminent" rating and he was recognized in Georgia as a "Super Lawyer" for twelve years. Alex was in all respects a classic "Renaissance Man" building an impressive legal practice while at the same time pursuing his passion for nature, the arts, sport and music. Alex spent many hours searching for the northernmost sable palmetto palm tree throughout the woods and swamps of northern Georgia and Alabama. Through sheer determination, ingenuity and hard work Alex managed to shepard dozens of tropical palms and citrus trees through harsh Atlanta winters often placing warming lights and frost cloth around them for protection from below freezing temperatures. He was always willing to lend a hand to friends and neighbors who needed gardening expertise and assistance. When he was not in the garden, Alex was running, playing tennis or trying to master the game of golf. Alex was also passionate about music, accumulating an extensive collection of opera, classical and rock music which he enjoyed sharing with his friends and family through most recently his extensively researched Spotify playlists. Alex's personal passions could never match his love and devotion for his family. Alex was a dedicated and loving father to his children May Collins, Benjamin and Anna all of whom he adored. He always made time to attend their athletic and artistic performances and they never wanted for Alex's time and attention. Alex was also fortunate to meet Susan, the love of his life and with whom he found deep love, peace and companionship. Alex and Susan shared the challenges and privileges of life together playing golf and tennis and attending opera and other local artistic performances. Alex was always generous, selflessly giving his time, energy and extensive knowledge to the institutions that inspired him. Alex served as the President of the Yale Club of Georgia, as Georgia Co-Chair of the Yale University Alumni Admissions Committee and as a Trustee of Christ School. He was also a member of the Board of Directors for the Atlanta Opera Company, General Counsel to the Southeastern Palm Society and also as a leader in assisting with numerous Atlanta Botanical Gardens programs and activities. Alex was a member of the Buckhead Club, the Atlanta National Golf Club and the Piedmont Driving Club. Alex is survived by his wife, Susan Sperber Woollcott, children, May Collins Penney Woollcott, Benjamin Philip Standish Woollcott, and Anna Christine Salvadori, father, James W.G. Woollcott (Llewellyn), mother, Mary Louise McCulloch (Neil), siblings James Standish O'Sullivan (Clarence Maio), Pamela O'Sullivan Acevedo (Jose), James Philip Woollcott (Emily) and Llewellyn Woollcott Schiffman, as well as his nieces and nephews and extended family all over the country. A memorial service will be held at All Saint's Episcopal Church on Friday, Dec. 20, at 1 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to All Saints Episcopal Church or, alternatively, the Atlanta Botanical Garden.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019