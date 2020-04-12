Services
FAERBER, Alexandra Alexandra Nicole Faerber, age 27, of Atlanta, passed away suddenly April 8, 2020. She was a dedicated nurse and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Piedmont College. Survivors include her parents, Febby and Craig Faerber, Brookhaven; sisters: Ashley (Roger) Mooney and Danielle Faerber; niece, Morgan Mooney; nephew, Cash Mooney and a large loving extended family. Sign online guest book at www.FischerFuneralCare.com. In lieu of flowers a memorial donation may be made to Catholic Charities of Atlanta Alexandra Faerber Nursing Scholarship Fund (https://catholiccharitiesatlanta.org/). This fund is being created to assist nursing students with financial aid. A memorial mass will be held at a later date at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church. Arrangements by Fischer Funeral Care, Atlanta (678) 514-1000.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 12, 2020
