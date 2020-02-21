|
THOMPSON, Alexandra Alexandra Delia Thompson, age 26, of Snellville, GA, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020. Alexandra was born on January 10, 1994 in Decatur, GA. She is survived by her parents, Tony and Delia Thompson of Snellville, GA; her brother, Dawson Thompson of Snellville, GA; her maternal grandfather, Charles Weathers of Tucker, GA; paternal grandparents, Harold and Elsie Thompson of Tucker, GA;her aunt, Tricia Weathers and Brian Thomas of Tucker, GA; her boyfriend, Tyler Kilgore; her precious puppers, Nola; and a host of other family and friends. She was preceded by her maternal grandmother, Patricia Weathers. Alexandra graduated in 2012 from Hebron Christian Academy and attended Georgia Gwinnett College. She was a lover of all animals. Every summer was spent at her favorite place, Daytona Beach Shores, FL. She spent countless hours watching the sun rise and the dolphins playing in the water. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, February 23, at 2 PM, at Redeemer Church, 3750 Zoar Church Rd. SW, Snellville, GA. Interment will follow at Floral Hills Memory Gardens, Tucker, GA. The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 22, from 4 until 8 PM, at Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel, Snellville, GA. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation to the Atlanta Humane Society, www.atlantahumane.org. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, LLC, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039, (770-979-3200), has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 21, 2020