WASSER, Alexandra "Alex" Alexandra "Alex" Wasser, age 24, passed away unexpectedly Dec. 1, 2019. Born in Atlanta, Alex was a graduate of Riverwood High School. She earned a degree in Business Administration from the University of Alabama in May of 2019, where she was a member of the Gamma Phi Beta sorority. She was a lover of all animals and had a passion for horseback riding. She was especially proud of being one of the founding members of the University of Alabama Eventing Equestrian Team. She is survived by her parents, Joan and Glenn Wasser, sister and brother-in-law, Ellie and Chris Deedy, grandmother, Carolyn Wasser, and many aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family. She was predeceased by her grandparents, Richard Wasser and Paul and Juanita Lee. Graveside services will be held 10:30 AM, Wednesday, Dec. 4 at Arlington Memorial Park with Rabbi Alvin Sugarman and Rabbi Loren Lapidus officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Atlanta Humane Society. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 3, 2019