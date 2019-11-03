|
In Memory of Alfonso Dawson Mr. Alfonso Dawson was called into God's awesome presence on October 1, 2000. An astonishing 19 years have slipped away and we still hear your voice and feel your presence. You are truly loved and missed. The fruits of your labor are still harvesting; your vision remains our vision; your offspring are thriving and your legacy lives on. You will forever inspire us. Your family and staff of Resthaven Gardens of Memory and Alfonso Dawson Mortuary
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 3, 2019