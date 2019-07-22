Services
BATTISTE, Lt. Col. Alfonza B. Services for Lt. Col. Alfonza B. Battiste, Ret., U.S. Army, Tuesday, July 23, 2019, 11 am in our Cascade Chapel. Interment with Full Military Honors at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the chapel at 10:30 am on day of service. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Southern Poverty Law Center at www.splcenter.org or National Museum of African American History & Culture in Washington, D.C., at www.nmaahc.si.edu. Viewing today 1- 9 pm with a Wake from 7 9 pm at Murray Brothers (404) 349-3000 mbfh.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 22, 2019
