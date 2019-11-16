|
HARDIMAN, Jr., Alfred Alfred Hardiman, Jr., age 85, of Summerville, Georgia passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, November 18, 2019 at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory in Marietta with Rev. Johnny Foster officiating. Interment will follow at Georgia Memorial Park in Marietta. The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 17, 2019 from 3:00 PM until 5:00 PM at the funeral home in Marietta. Online guest book at www.westcobbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 16, 2019