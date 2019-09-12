|
|
MASCOE, Alfred A Service In Loving Memory of Mr. Alfred Mascoe of Fayetteville, Georgia will be held Monday, December 5, 2016, 11:00 AM at Fayette Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 814 New Hope Rd., Fayetteville, Georgia, Senior Pastor Leroy Sewell, officiating. Interment, Lakeside Memorial Gardens. Remains will lie in repose from 9:00 AM until the hour of service. Visitation will be held TODAY from 3 to 6 PM at Legacy Chapel. Survivors are five children, Hugh (Jeannette) Noel, Sharon (Sydney) Maxwell, Maurice (Evet) and Rosalie (Joe) Crumpton; ten grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, siblings, Esmay, Kathleen, Gurney (Kit), and Evelyn (Lynn); and a host other relatives and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the church at 10:45 AM. Legacy Funeral Home, Inc. (770) 477-2273
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 12, 2019