MCGLASKER, Alfred


Alfred McGlasker (Don), 84, died peacefully on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at home in Tyrone, GA. He is survived by his wife, Antoinette, his daughters, Donna (Tim) and Dawn (Kim) and his stepchildren Sara (Stefan) and Geoff (Jennifer), as well as a host of grandchildren, great-grand children and extended family. He is also survived by his sisters Ruth Alice, Constance, Allison, and Denice. He was preceded by his late wife Lily Lewis McGlasker. Private funeral services will be held and a public livestream will be offered on Saturday, October 3, 2020. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the National Organization of Rare Diseases (Multiple System Atrophy Research). Public visitation Friday, October 2, 2020 from 4 - 6 PM, at Murray Brothers Funeral Home, (404-349-3000), www.mbfh.com





Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Murray Brothers Funeral Home
1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW 
Atlanta, GA 30331
404-349-3000
