SCHNEIDER, Alfred Alfred Schneider, age 93, passed away August 20, 2020, on the 70th wedding anniversary with his wife, Tosia Schneider. Born in Romania, Alfred survived the Holocaust and later lectured extensively on the topic. Alfred received his Ph.D from Polytechnic Institute of New York University in 1958, and his B.Ch.E. from Cooper Union in 1951. He was involved in the peaceful use of nuclear energy for medical and energy production fields, working at Argonne National Labs and Allied Gulf. Alfred was a highly decorated professor at MIT and Georgia Tech, and held many patents for his work. He is survived by his wife, Tosia, sons James, George and David, and five grandchildren, Isabel, Benjamin, Zachariah, Lilly and Samuel. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Alfred may be made to The Breman Museum or Yad VaShem. A graveside service will be held at CrestLawn Cemetery on August 21, at 11 AM. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.



