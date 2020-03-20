Services
South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur
4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., SOUTH DEKALB
Decatur, GA 30034
(404) 241-5656
COOKE, Alfreda Funeral services for Alfreda Cooke of Stone Mountain, GA will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020 1:00 PM at the Gregory B Levett & Sons Funeral Home at our SOUTH DEKALB Chapel, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur GA 30034 VISITATION TODAY from 12 PM to 8PM at or SOUTH DEKALB location. Services entrusted to Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc. Avondale-Scottdale. 351 N. Clarendon Ave. Scottdale, GA 30079. (404)294-5500.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 20, 2020
