1/
Alice Blackwelder
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BLACKWELDER, Alice Motley

Alice Motley Blackwelder, age 82, of Lawrenceville, GA, passed away on Friday, November 27 at Cristian's House Personal Care Home, in Loganville, GA. A memorial service for Alice will be planned for Spring of 2021. She will be buried at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, GA, with her beloved husband, Frank Blackwelder. To offer your sympathies, you may make a donation, in Alice's honor, to the Special Needs Schools of Gwinnett, 660 Davis Rd, Lawrenceville, GA 30046. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com [wagesfuneralhome.com]. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, a family company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tom M. Wages Funeral Home
3705 Highway 78 West
Snellville, GA 30039
(770) 979-3200
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Tom M. Wages Funeral Home Snellville Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved