BLISS, Alice We lost a remarkable, talented and accomplished woman on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, when Alice Bliss slipped away peacefully in her sleep. Alice filled her 95 years on this earth with a kaleidoscopic variety of activities- she was a classroom teacher, music critic, benefactor, accomplished author, wonderful neighbor, great lover of "rescue" animals, and lasting and loyal friend. Alice completed studies for both a Bachelor and Master of Arts at the University of Georgia, finishing both degrees at a remarkably young age of 19. She taught in a variety of schools, notably twice in Appalachia, and at many other educational institutions across the country. Alice shared her gift and love of music as an occasional music critic for the Atlanta Journal, working for a while at a radio station in Albany, Georgia. She loved to travel and made several trips abroad to the United Kingdom and to New Zealand. Her memory was astonishing, and she filled many conversations with photographic details of her life, travels and adventures. She was a longtime resident of Atlanta and returned to her home city to reside and begin a long series of novels published by Bozart Press. In most of these novels, she explored the relationship between daughter and mother, a reflection many thought of her long and complicated relationship with her mother Evelyn. She shared her love and accomplishments as an organist and choir member with a long list of churches, including her most recent and home church of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Decatur, Georgia. She was an entertaining and well-liked neighbor, at one time publishing a neighborhood "broadside" listing the travels, activities and accomplishments of her Gordon Avenue neighbors. She was generous to many organizations- the Nature Conservancy, the Humane Society, and to Berry College. Alice leaves us with a legacy of loyal friendship, love and caring for so many. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her and were blessed by her many gifts and talents. A. S. Turner & Sons, Decatur, GA.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 15, 2020