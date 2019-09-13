Services
Alice Branscombe


1921 - 2019
BRANSCOMBE, Alice Alice Branscombe, of Marietta, passed away on September 4th, 2019 at the age of 98. She was born in Beacon, NY, February 6, 1921, was a RN serving in WWII, and later worked at Kennestone Hospital, and retired from the GA Public Health system. She was predeceased by her husband, Kenneth Paul Branscombe (1971) and is survived by her daughter Charlotte Koch (Wally); Son, Kenneth Branscombe (Weylene); and Daughter Nancy Ramentas (Bart). She has been a long time member of the Susquehanna County Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR). She has four grand daughters and six great-grandsons and one great-granddaughter. Funeral services will be held at the Daniel K. Regan funeral home in Montrose, PA., on October 5th.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 13, 2019
