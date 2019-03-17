|
|
|
BUSH (Schidel), Alice Alice Ann (Schidel) Bush passed away 3/15/2019, after a short illness. She was born in Youngstown, OH 5/18/1930. She is survived in death by her children, Susan Rubiee, Janet Guerrieri and Timothy Bush; 4 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren. Memorial services and mass will be held at a date to be determined at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, Decatur, GA. She will be interred at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown, OH. May she rest in peace. Condolences may be made at www.ASTurner.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More