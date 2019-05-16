JEFFRIES, Alice Alice Mitchell Jeffries, age 91, of Atlanta, passed away peacefully on May 14, 2019. A lifelong Atlanta resident, Alice attended Spring Street Elementary School and Washington Seminary (now The Westminster Schools). She earned her B.A. degree from the University of Georgia, where she was a member of Delta Delta Delta sorority and President of the Panhellenic Council. In addition to being a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, she was actively involved in many organizations in the Atlanta community, including Junior League of Atlanta, Rose Garden Club, Meals on Wheels and First Presbyterian Church of Atlanta where she was a member for 67 years. She was an opera enthusiast and avid supporter, attending each of the Metropolitan Opera's springtime performances at the Fox Theatre and continuing her support when the Atlanta Opera was formed. She loved mahjong, bridge, tennis and dogs, as well as Georgia Bulldogs football and Atlanta Braves baseball. Alice remembered fondly attending the Gone with the Wind premiere and ball, and she was quite proud that she had seen her beloved Elvis perform five times. Her sense of humor will always be remembered and treasured as her legacy. Alice was predeceased by her husband, McChesney (Mac) H. Jeffries, her brother, Robert B. Mitchell, and her daughter, Helen E. Jeffries. She is survived by her two sons, M. Hill Jeffries, Jr. (Ginger) and Lewis M. Jeffries (Paul Donahue), two grandchildren, Hartley Jeffries Glass (Chris) and M. Hill Jeffries III (Emily), and two great grandchildren, William Jeffries Glass and Virginia Layne Glass, all of Atlanta. The family would like to express its heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Nan Monahan for the extraordinary care she gave to Alice. They also thank Alice's lead caregivers and friends Talyn Adams, Marva McIdoe and Kidane Teklu, all of whom she loved dearly, for the kind and compassionate care they gave to Alice for four years, as well as the other loving caregivers from Menders and Lenbrook who helped her and the family over the years. The family will have a private graveside service for Alice at Westview Cemetery. Donations in Alice's memory may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Atlanta, 1328 Peachtree Street, Atlanta, GA 30309-3209 (https://firstpresatl.org/give/), or any other good cause. Online condolences may be offered at hmpattersonspringhill.com. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from May 16 to May 17, 2019