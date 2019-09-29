|
MASHBURN (SLATE), Alice Martha Alice Martha Slate Mashburn, 101, died Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 at her home in Cumming, Georgia. She was the widow of Dr. Marcus Mashburn, Jr. The only child of John and Marguerite (White) Slate, she was born on the Santan Indian Reservation in Arizona where her father was a school teacher. She grew up in Iowa and Nebraska and was a graduate of Duchesne College in Omaha, Nebraska. During World War II, Alice joined the American Red Cross and trained as a hospital recreation worker in Washington, DC. She was stationed at McCloskey Army Hospital in Texas where she met Dr. Mashburn who was training for deployment to France. They married after the war and were together for 52 years until his death in 1998. Alice spent happy years as the wife of a country doctor and mother of 6 children. She was active in her community serving on PTA boards, the Forsyth County Public Library Board, leading Girl Scout Troops and baking birthday cakes for the Senior Center. She was a member of the Atlanta Rose Society for over 60 years and won many awards for her roses and daylilies, and enjoyed apple and peach orchards and pecan grove her husband cultivated. She was a lifetime member of the Forsyth County Humane Society and the oldest member of the Cumming First United Methodist Church. She is survived by her children, Mr. and Mrs. Christian Lapp? (Martha), Mr. and Mrs. Heyward Mitchell (Marguerite), Ms. Catherine Mashburn Amos, Mr. and Mrs. John Mashburn (Cindy), Dr. and Mrs. Burt Mashburn (Laura), and Dr. and Mrs. Burt Place (Ellene), 10 grandchildren, 2 step-grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren and 4 step-great-grandchildren. She was lovingly cared for by her longtime caregivers Judy Boggs and Cheryl Hayes. The family will receive friends at Ingram Funeral Home in Cumming on Sunday, Oct. 6, from 1 PM to 3 PM. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Following the example of her husband and mother, Alice donated her body to Emory University School of Medicine. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Cumming First United Methodist Church, the Forsyth County Humane Society or any other shelter for animals. Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, 210 Ingram Ave., Cumming, GA 30040 is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 29, 2019