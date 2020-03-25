|
|
FINLEY (MCELROY), Alice Faye Alice Faye (McElroy) Finley of Lawrenceville, affectionately known as "Mam", by all who knew and loved her, entered into her Heavenly home on March 23, 2020, surrounded by her closest kin at the age of 78. Alice was born on April 20, 1941 to Frank Greer McElroy Sr. and Fay Etta (Dowdy) McElroy of Grant Park. Alice is proceeded in death by her parents, and siblings, Grace Evelyn "Tunie" Milner, Frank Greer McElroy Jr., Harriet "Happy" Wood, Mary Emma "Polly" Califf, Raleigh Scarborough McElroy, and James Perry McElroy. Alice was a graduate of Hoke Smith High School in Atlanta, GA. She is survived by her loving husband of 60 precious years, Alton Ray "Bud" Finley. Alice and Bud were married on October 3, 1959, and shortly after, welcomed into the world two daughters, Lynn and Mary Ann. After high school, she worked as a Telephone Operator for Southern Bell before moving to Grayson, GA. Alice was a dedicated homemaker, instilling in her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren a love for reading, walking, spontaneous travel, and above all, humility and concern for all whom she encountered. Alice was wise beyond her years, of few, yet powerful words and a keystone within her family. Alice spent her prime raising her children and grandchildren, creating memories that will last a lifetime. In her later years, Alice volunteered her time to many worthy causes, including the Nursing Home Ministry through Grayson First Baptist Church, caring for her sisters, whom she loved with her whole heart, until their passings. In addition to her husband, Alice is survived by her daughters, Melanie Lynn Simonton of Winder and Mary Ann (Doug) Sims of Lawrenceville, grandchildren, Erin Goodman (Matt) of Winder, Rachel Simonton of Macon, Mitchell Sims of Lawrenceville, and great grandchildren, Baylee and Avery Goodman of Winder, cousins, nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the many dedicated caregivers from Home Instead, Agape Hospice, along with other special friends who helped with her care. Alice will forever be remembered for her Southern delicacies, penmanship worthy of imitation, subtle sense of humor and gentle, yet strong spirit. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her memory to the . Due to the current health and safety concerns, details concerning a memorial service are still pending.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 25, 2020