Services
Knox Funeral Home
2357 Donald L. Hollowell Pkwy
Atlanta, GA 30318
(404) 794-5383
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice PHILLIPS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice Munday PHILLIPS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alice Munday PHILLIPS Obituary
PHILLIPS, Alice Munday Mrs. Alice Munday Phillips age 90 of Atlanta, Georgia entered into eternal rest on Sunday, June 23, 2019. Celebration of Life Service will be Monday, July 1, 2019 @1pm at Greater Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 1029 Joseph E. Boone Blvd., N. W., Atlanta, GA., Rev. Demetrius Griffin, Pastor. Viewing at Knox Funeral Home, Sunday June 30th at 3-6pm. Body instate one hour before service. www.knoxfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Knox Funeral Home
Download Now