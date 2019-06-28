|
|
PHILLIPS, Alice Munday Mrs. Alice Munday Phillips age 90 of Atlanta, Georgia entered into eternal rest on Sunday, June 23, 2019. Celebration of Life Service will be Monday, July 1, 2019 @1pm at Greater Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 1029 Joseph E. Boone Blvd., N. W., Atlanta, GA., Rev. Demetrius Griffin, Pastor. Viewing at Knox Funeral Home, Sunday June 30th at 3-6pm. Body instate one hour before service. www.knoxfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 28, 2019