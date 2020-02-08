|
|
ROBISON, Alice "Punky" Alice "Punky" Robison , 87, peacefully passed away on the evening of February 4th to be with her Lord and loved ones. Alice was born and raised in Nashville Tennessee where she developed lifelong friends. As a young child, her nurse "Kat, called her "Punkin Face" which evolved into her lifelong nickname of "Punky". She attended Ward Belmont Girls School before entering Vanderbilt University. While she had a desire to pursue a degree in Business, it was at a time when women were less welcomed into business, so she opted for her BA in Sociology. There, she was a member of the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. While at Vanderbilt she met her life partner, Horace "Mac" Robison, her husband for 62 years. "Punky" was a beloved and caring mother for her three children and was also the proud "Nana" of her four grandchildren, and her 4 great grandchildren. After raising her family, "Punky "returned to the work force as an employee at Lord & Taylor and later as a Private Banker at SunTrust Bank. She was a longtime member of the Northside United Methodist Church where she was actively involved in Sunday School and Church activities. Her final years were spent at Alexian Village on Signal Mountain Tennessee to be close to family. Alice is preceded in death by her parents, Albert Wright and Anne Kinkead Stockell; her older sisters Dr. Anne Hartree and Sarah Farley. Surviving her are her three children, Nelle (Win) Cooke, Bert (Beth) and John (Elena), four grandchildren, Amy (Grant), Rachel (John) , Carla and Marc, four great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held at 2 PM on February 16th at Northside United Methodist Church with a reception immediately following. In lieu of flowers the family requests that any gifts go to Northside United Methodist Church or Hospice of Chattanooga, Tennessee.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020