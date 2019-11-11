|
SMITH, Alice On November 7, 2019, Alice Lawrence Smith of Atlanta, GA (recently of Loudon, TN), left this life to be with her Savior, Jesus Christ, for all eternity. She was a graduate of the University of Alabama and worked with American Airlines and Eastern Airlines before becoming a school teacher at both the Southwest Dekalb and Fulton high schools. She always enjoyed a good adventure and was always a kind soul, working with several charities and was in fact, nominated by the Georgia Mental Health Institute for the Governor's Annual Volunteer Award. She loved her church family at Parkway Baptist Church, especially her pastor, the Reverend Jim King. She is survived by her son, Dr. Nathan L. Centers of Dagsboro, DE, her daughter, Mrs. Lucy Smith Hawkins of Loudon, TN, her nephew, Mr. Michael Harrel of Macon, GA, her niece, Ms. Shelley Lunsford of Social Circle, GA, her nephew, Mr. Keith Owen of Macon, GA, and several great-nieces and great-nephews and many close friends. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local Humane Society, as Alice loved animals.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 11, 2019