SNIPES, Alice Alice Catherine (Dunn) Snipes, age 89, passed away on May 28, 2019. She was a gentle and loving spirit whose kindness and thoughtfulness will always be missed by her many dearest family members and friends. She loved caring for young children, reading novels, and playing cards. Her body was donated to Emory University School of Medicine as per her wishes documented in 1974. Alice was born in Stoneham, Massachusetts on February 22, 1930. She was the daughter of Edward F. Dunn and Marion Smith Dunn of Medford, Massachusetts. She is predeceased by her husband Robert Paul Snipes, Sr. whom she married on March 25, 1950 at the Immaculate Conception Church in Atlanta, GA. She is survived by their five children and their spouses, Mary T James (Robert James), Robert P. Snipes, Jr. (Becky Snipes), Charles R. Snipes, Edward F. Snipes (Susan Snipes), and Joseph A. Snipes (Giovanna Buttice); 12 grandchildren; and 8 great grandchildren. A family gathering to celebrate Alice's life will be held on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at the home of Edward and Susan Snipes in Dacula, GA.