Services
Evans Funeral Home
1350 Winder Highway
Jefferson, GA 30549
(706) 367-5467
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice VELDHUIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice VELDHUIS

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Alice VELDHUIS Obituary
VELDHUIS, Alice Evans Funeral Home announces the death of Mrs. Alice Laughlin Veldhuis, age 94 of Jefferson, Georgia, formerly of the Atlanta area who entered into rest Wednesday, February 20, 2019. Mrs. Veldhuis was born in Detroit, Michigan, the daughter of the late William Jerome Laughlin and the late Edna Van Brook Laughlin. Mrs. Veldhuis was a member of Central Presbyterian Church in Atlanta, was a graduate of Georgia State University where she received her Masters in Education Degree and also from Hope University where she received her Bachelors Degree. Mrs. Veldhuis enjoyed a career spanning over thirty years as a Teacher and Assistant Principal with the Fulton County School System. In addition to her parents, she is preceded by brothers, William J. Laughlin, Jr. and Francis Xavier Laughlin and her husband Jerome Alfred Veldhuis. Survivors include a son, Mark Veldhuis and his wife Beth of Jefferson, daughter, Ann Olson and her husband Chuck of Sandy Springs. Five grandchildren; Erik, William, and Scott Olson, and Jon Veldhuis and Allison Veldhuis Miller. Seven great grandchildren also survive. According to her wishes, Mrs. Veldhuis was cremated and a memorial service will be held 2:00 P.M. March 31, 2019 from the Central Presbyterian Church in Atlanta. Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia. 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Evans Funeral Home
Download Now