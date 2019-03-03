VELDHUIS, Alice Evans Funeral Home announces the death of Mrs. Alice Laughlin Veldhuis, age 94 of Jefferson, Georgia, formerly of the Atlanta area who entered into rest Wednesday, February 20, 2019. Mrs. Veldhuis was born in Detroit, Michigan, the daughter of the late William Jerome Laughlin and the late Edna Van Brook Laughlin. Mrs. Veldhuis was a member of Central Presbyterian Church in Atlanta, was a graduate of Georgia State University where she received her Masters in Education Degree and also from Hope University where she received her Bachelors Degree. Mrs. Veldhuis enjoyed a career spanning over thirty years as a Teacher and Assistant Principal with the Fulton County School System. In addition to her parents, she is preceded by brothers, William J. Laughlin, Jr. and Francis Xavier Laughlin and her husband Jerome Alfred Veldhuis. Survivors include a son, Mark Veldhuis and his wife Beth of Jefferson, daughter, Ann Olson and her husband Chuck of Sandy Springs. Five grandchildren; Erik, William, and Scott Olson, and Jon Veldhuis and Allison Veldhuis Miller. Seven great grandchildren also survive. According to her wishes, Mrs. Veldhuis was cremated and a memorial service will be held 2:00 P.M. March 31, 2019 from the Central Presbyterian Church in Atlanta. Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia. 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary