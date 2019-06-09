WILLIAMS, Alice Marie Atlanta Public Schools Nurse Leaves Legacy of Loving Care Alice Marie Freeland Williams was born on October 6, 1939 in Newnan, Georgia to the marital union of Mattie Elizabeth Patterson Freeland and William Daniel Freeland. During her childhood, her family moved to Atlanta where she graduated Booker T. Washington High School (Atlanta Public Schools) in 1956. Alice went on to become a Registered Nurse graduating with honors from Grady Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in 1959 and in 1974 earned a bachelor's degree in nursing from Georgia State University. On March 29, 1960, Alice married Milton Williams, her devoted and loving husband of 59 years. Two years later to their loving union was born their pride and joy a daughter, Dr. Mironda Denise Williams, a Peachtree City, GA obstetrician- gynecologist. Mrs. Williams was employed as a Registered Nurse at Grady Hospital prior to working as a School Nurse for 33 years in Atlanta Public Schools. During her tenure, she was lauded by school principals, teachers and parents as a vital member of the John F. Kennedy Middle School and Booker T. Washington High School communities. She is affectionately remembered by many of her former students who recall her gentle care and kindness. A collector of teapots and fine china and avid reader of cookbooks, Mrs. Williams was a consummate homemaker known for her seasonal tablescapes and creating fun and memorable learning experiences for her daughter and the neighborhood children whom she also treasured. She loved travel with her husband and daughter and especially enjoyed the North Georgia mountains during apple season and south Georgia during peach season. Mrs. Williams was truly the wind beneath the wings of all who knew her. Her generous and selfless ways always prompted others to say: I don't know what I'd do without you! On March 31, 2017 the City of Atlanta paid tribute to Mrs. Alice Williams' mother (Mrs. Mattie Elizabeth Patterson Freeland) at the opening of the Mattie Freeland Community House. The house honors the legacy of Mrs. Mattie Freeland, a longtime English Avenue resident and matriarch whose home was a place of refuge, restoration and hope for those in need. Mrs. Williams was preceded in death by her mother (Mattie Elizabeth Patterson Freeland), father (William Daniel Freeland), older sister (Delores Joan Freeland Yates), and younger brother (Daniel Freeland). She is survived by her loving, attentive and dedicated husband (Milton Williams), loving and devoted daughter (Dr. Mironda Williams) and a host of cherished relatives, friends and colleagues. Celebration of Life Services Tuesday, June 11, 2019, 11:00 AM at Carl Williams Funeral Directors Chapel, 492 Larkin Street, SW, Atlanta, GA. Interment Greenwood Cemetery, 1173 Cascade Circle SW, Atlanta, GA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Grady Health Foundation, 191 Peachtree Street, N.E., Suite 820, Atlanta, GA 30303, Phone: (404) 489-1550, Fax: (404) 523-2002, https://www.gradyhealthfoundation.org/donate. The Milton and Alice Williams Endowed Scholarship is being established at Morehouse School of Medicine. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary