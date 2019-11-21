|
WOLTER, Alice "Bee" Alice "Bee" Wolter, age 89, of Wesley Chapel, Florida passed away Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. Alice was born Oct. 3, 1930 in Columbus, Ohio. Bee is survived by sons Rudy and his wife Jan Wolter of Wesley Chapel, FL and Fredric and his wife Melissa Wolter of Hoschton, GA; daughter Krista and her husband Dane Skelton of S. Boston, VA; sister Shirley and her husband Ronald James of California; 11 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Bee was preceded in death by her husband Herman Wolter of 64 years in 2016. Bee was a member of First Baptist Church of Atlanta for many years before moving her membership to Kennesaw First Baptist Church. She served in the Music Ministry as a Pianist for 75 years. The memories of Bee's music will be cherished by all who heard her play. A visitation for Bee will be held Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 from 10 AM - 11 AM, at Kennesaw First Baptist Church, 2958 N. Main St., Kennesaw, GA 30144. The funeral service will follow at 11 AM. A private entombment will follow in the afternoon at Kennesaw Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Camp Barakel PO Box 159 Fairview, MI 48621. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.winkenhoferpineridgefuneralhome.com for the Wolter family.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 21, 2019