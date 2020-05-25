|
|
KRAMER, Alicia Alicia "Lee" Dauch Kramer died peacefully of lymphoma on May 13, 2020, surrounded by family in her Atlanta home. She is survived by her lifelong partner, Harold William Kramer Jr.; her sons, Harold William Kramer III of Boston, Scott Frederic Kramer of New York and Kevin Robert Kramer of San Francisco; as well as five grandchildren. Alicia Kramer was born on March 21, 1937 to Alice Hughes Dauch and Frederic William Dauch of West Hartford, CT. She graduated in 1959 from Connecticut College and married Bill Kramer in 1964. They lived in Connecticut, New York and California before settling in Atlanta in 1976. Outgoing and effusive, Lee made friends wherever she went. Tremendous energy and discipline propelled her in schooling, motherhood and her real estate career. In 1990, she joined Harry Norman Realtors and over the next 20 years earned numerous professional accolades and the esteem and friendship of many clients. Lee loved books and vigorous, long walks with Bill, especially on the beach and in cities where they visited children and grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Atlanta Mission or .
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 25, 2020