Alicia McClain

MCCLAIN, Alicia Turie



Alicia Turie McClain (Atlanta, GA), 51, courageously fought a five-year battle with stage 4 non-smoker's lung cancer until her transition Sunday morning,Oct. 18, 2020 in Alpharetta, GA. She is survived by her mother Virginia W. Thornton, sister LaTonya McClain; brothers Derrick Thornton and Marcus McClain; nieces Kiara Franklin and Charli Rand and nephew Marcus McClain Jr.; and aunt Dollie Humphries (Detroit, MI).



Alicia is preceded by her uncle Bobby Wright and aunt Mildred Wright (Buford, GA), aunts Ruby Lee (Detroit, MI) and Dorothy Wright (Atlanta, GA).



Alicia was born February 26, 1969, and grew up in Atlanta, GA. She graduated from Fulton High School in and received her B.S. in Finance from MercerUniversity in Atlanta, GA. Alicia was an awesome friend, sister, aunt, cousin, co-worker and was loved by her family and friends. SouthCare Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Alpharetta, GA is handling her remains.



