HOLMES, Alida Alida M. Holmes, age 82, beloved wife of over 51 years, widow of the late Peter Holmes, passed away January 10, 2020. She is survived by her three sons, Anthony Holmes and Derek Holmes, of Marietta, GA; Peter Holmes, of Birmingham, AL. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 3 sisters, of Venezuela. Memorial Services will be held Tuesday, January 14, at 10 o'clock, at Sandy Springs Chapel. Deacon Allen Underwood will officiate. Sandy Springs Chapel, 136 Mt. Vernon Hwy. NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 12, 2020