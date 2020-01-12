Services
Sandy Springs Chapel
136 Mt Vernon Highway
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
(404) 255-8511
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
Sandy Springs Chapel
136 Mt Vernon Highway
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
HOLMES, Alida Alida M. Holmes, age 82, beloved wife of over 51 years, widow of the late Peter Holmes, passed away January 10, 2020. She is survived by her three sons, Anthony Holmes and Derek Holmes, of Marietta, GA; Peter Holmes, of Birmingham, AL. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 3 sisters, of Venezuela. Memorial Services will be held Tuesday, January 14, at 10 o'clock, at Sandy Springs Chapel. Deacon Allen Underwood will officiate. Sandy Springs Chapel, 136 Mt. Vernon Hwy. NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 12, 2020
