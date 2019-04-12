COFIELD, Aline Aline Cocke Cofield who was born in Montgomery, Alabama on March 16, 1920 and died in Atlanta, Georgia on April 10, 2019. Graveside services will be at 2pm Saturday, April 13 in Westview Cemetery, Atlanta, Georgia. She was predeceased by her parents, Erle and Elise Meadows Cocke, her brother, Erle Cocke, Jr and granddaughter, Kristen Louise Cofield. Aline lived on the family farm in Dawson, Georgia and in Macon, Georgia before moving to Atlanta where she graduated from North Fulton High School. She attended the University of Georgia where she was a double legacy member of Delta Delta Delta sorority, graduating in 1941 with a degree in French. In January 1942, she and Lt Eugene Park Cofield, Jr. were married and moved to Fort Totten, NY. After stops in Utah, Texas and South Carolina, they settled in Atlanta. She was a homemaker raising two children and doing volunteer work, she was a deacon at Northside Drive Baptist Church and remained loyal to TriDelt and was honored as a 75 year member. Her heart also belonged to the Alabama Club. Aline is survived by son, Eugene Park Cofield, III; daughter, Elise Cofield MacIntyre (Dan); grandsons, Daniel Irwin MacIntyre IV (Joy), Lawrence Eugene MacIntyre (Leah Christian), Eugene Park Cofield IV (Katie), great-granddaughters, Calise Aline MacIntyre, Leilani Christiana MacIntyre and nieces Elise Carol Cocke, Jennifer Aline Carpenter (Gregg), and Carolyn Lorraine Whitsett (Jeff). The family is most grateful to and thanks Gwen Yancey, Montoya Williams, Sandra Allen, Carmelo Lindsay and the staff at Lenbrook for the excellent care and companionship they gave over the years. If desired, donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Good Mews Animal Foundation, 3805 Robinson Road, Marietta 30068. www.mayeswarddobbins.com 770 428-1511 Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary