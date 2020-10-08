Allan Apple

APPLE, Allan Clifford
Allan Clifford Apple passed away on October 6, 2020 at home and in the company of his loved ones. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Patricia (Pam) Moran Apple, his daughters, Stacey Apple, Jamie Anderson and Stephanie Chozick (and husband Rick Chozick), his son, Jason Apple (and wife Jessica Durham Apple), and his grandchildren, Lawrence Anderson (and wife Sara Gage Anderson), Marshall Anderson, Sydney Chozick, and Emma Chozick.
Allan was born in Detroit, MI to Max and Jane Apple. He grew up in Chicago, IL and attended the University of Miami. He met his wife Pam in Syracuse, NY and they later moved to Atlanta, GA.
Allan was the founder of Kitchen Fronts of Georgia. He was a member of Temple Beth Tikvah. One of his proudest accomplishments was traveling to London to rescue a Holocaust Torah and accompany it to its current home at Temple Beth Tikvah.
Allan lived his life to the fullest. He was generous with his love and significantly impacted the lives of many. He will live on through the countless stories which will continue to be told among his friends and family who knew and loved him.
The funeral will be held at Temple Beth Tikvah at 1 PM on October 8, 2020. Due to COVID, attendance is limited to family members only. The funeral and following graveside service will be streamed live for all others to attend virtually. Please visit dresslerjewishfunerals.com
for the Zoom link.
Friends and family are invited to celebrate his life at his home from 5 PM - 9 PM, on October 8, 2020. The address is 1315 Ragley Hall Rd., in Brookhaven. The family asks for guests to please wear a mask and social distance.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests for donations to be made to the Rabbi's discretionary fund Temple Beth Tikvah. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.