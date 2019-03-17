Resources More Obituaries for Allan CROW Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Allan Brian CROW

CROW, Allan Brian Allan Brian Crow passed away at his home in Decatur, Georgia on Friday, March 8th after a ten-year struggle with neuroendocrine cancer. He was born on February 17, 1953, and was 66 years old. A celebration of his life will be held on March 30th at 2:00 in the chapel at Peachtree Road United Methodist Church, 3180 Peachtree Road, NE, Atlanta, Georgia, 30305. A reception will follow in Heritage Hall at the church. Allan attended Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in communications in 1976 (Geaux Tigers). After graduating, he was the Assistant Public Information Officer for the Louisiana Department of Education, Public Relations Director for a local business association, and Executive Director of the Louisiana Democratic Party. In 1983, he established a political media consulting firm, Allan Crow and Associates, in Baton Rouge, and served during an election cycle as Southern Political Director with the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. Allan moved his business to Atlanta in 1998 and maintained an office in Washington, D.C., continuing his work to help elect candidates throughout the country. He was nationally recognized by multiple media organizations as one of the country's most effective political consultants and for his talents in writing, designing, and producing clever and effective campaign ads. He retired from his life's work in 2018. Allan was a member of Peachtree Road United Methodist Church. His dedication to his faith strongly influenced his actions in all aspects of his personal and professional life. He believed in the power of the human spirit and that, with God's help, there was nothing he could not do. He lived his beliefs every day, and will be remembered for his intelligence, integrity, wit, and humor, and for his compassion and empathy toward all people. Allan will also be remembered for his incredible attention to and knowledge of details and ability to hold intelligent and meaningful discussions related to many topics, especially sports, music, and politics. He was a loving and devoted husband, a loyal brother, an encouraging and supportive uncle, and a true friend. His creative and generous spirit will continue to be an inspiration to all who knew him. Allan is preceded in death by his parents Dr. William Miles Crow and Betty Hanna Crow. He is survived by his wife Teresa Frances Tucker; sister, Brenda Benthul (James) of Prairieville, Louisiana; brother, Grady Crow (Susan) of Houston, Texas; step-mother Shirley Drake Crow of Monroe, Louisiana; nephew Austin Crow of Ft. Worth, Texas; niece Bailey Crow of Houston, Texas; nephew Taylor Aucoin of Edinburgh, Scotland; niece Jessica Aucoin Mushtare (Dallas) and their daughter Audrianna Mushtare of Mandeville, Louisiana. Allan also leaves behind the many friends he made throughout his life. He will be missed and remembered dearly by all who knew him. In lieu of flowers, friends and family wishing to do so may make donations in Allan's memory to the Ochsner Neuroendocrine Clinic (giving.Ochsner.org under "Tribute"), the LSU Scholarship Fund (LSU.edu, click "Give"), or the Visiting Nurse fund for the underinsured (www.vnhs.org/ get-involved/make-a-donation/donate-now/). Please have these organizations notify Allan's wife (Teresa Tucker at 139 Coventry Road, Decatur, Ga., 30030) of gifts. For more information about neuroendocrine cancer, please visit www.ochsner.org/ services/neuroendocrine-tumorprogram. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 17, 2019