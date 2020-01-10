|
RIPANS, Allan Frank Allan Frank Ripans, age 86, of Atlanta, died peacefully on Jan. 8, 2020. Allan was born and raised in Flushing, NY. He earned a bachelor's degree from Cornell School of Hotel Administration and attended NYU Law School. He worked as a food service executive with Allied Stores Corp and ARMARK and later owned and operated Cross Roads Restaurant on Peachtree Street from 1968 to 1988. He was a past president of the Atlanta Restaurant Association and Cornell Society of Hotelmen. Among his many accomplishments, he helped establish the Zaban Shelter (now Zaban Paradies Center) and was awarded Georgia Restaurateur of the Year in 1976. He loved travel, cooking, entertaining, classical music, and was a raconteur with a keen sense of humor. He was a longtime member of Senior University and other study groups, The Temple, and Beth Jacob, and he quietly supported many charitable organizations. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Gail Ripans; children, Jill (Bill) Greaney, Jon Ripans, and Holly (Douglas) Witten; brother, Martin Ripans; and grandchildren, Caroline, Rachel, Hannah, Max, Kevin, and Matthew. Graveside services will be held 1 PM today, Jan. 10 at Arlington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the . Sign online guestbook: www.edressler.com. Listen to the StoryCorps interview with his daughter: https://www.wabe.org/storycorps-allan-ripans-and-holly-witten/. Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 10, 2020