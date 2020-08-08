BABCOCK, Allen Bartlett Allen Bartlett Babcock, 89, passed away peacefully on July 31st following an extended illness. A native of Medford, Massachusetts, Allen was born February 2, 1931. After graduating from Medford High School in 1948, Allen spent time as a commercial artist and fashion model for Jordan Marsh Co. in Boston, before enlisting in the Navy in 1951. He spent four years as an Aviation Electrician's Mate, serving at a Navy squadron based at Westover AFB in western Massachusetts. It was while serving there, he went on a "blind date" and met the love of his life, Elaine Boyer, whom he married at First Congregational Church in West Springfield, MA in October, 1955. Following his military service, AIlen started his 35-year career with the then emerging computer industry at IBM in 1955. He initially performed duties as a Field Service Engineer to support early mainframe technology repair and maintenance, ultimately rising to the executive level working IBM marketing strategies in New York City and finally Atlanta (Marietta, GA) locations. His work ethic and perseverance were exemplified by the 11 years needed to complete his BA in Business Administration graduating from night school enrollment at Western New England College in 1965 where he was President of his graduating class. Initially, the family resided in West Springfield, MA, then moved to Fairfield, CT and finally Marietta, GA. Allen sought out new and exciting family adventures to embark upon including annual Cape Cod summer vacations; boating, fishing and lobstering in Long Island Sound; to touring all points of the southeast USA from their Georgia home. In later years, Allen and Elaine traveled often, including trips to China, Ireland, Hawaii, Alaska, California, the Grand Canyon and Florida, but no place brought them greater joy than being with their dearest friends and family from Massachusetts each summer while lakeside vacationing in Goshen, MA. Allen was a consummate handyman. He did it all from building the family's first color TV from a kit, to helping construct his in-laws final home from the ground up, to rebuilding outboard motors, restoring cars, adding home additions, installing above ground pools for the kids, creating back yard ice rinks and designing his own fishing pier tote wagon that was the envy of his fellow anglers at his and Elaine's getaway home in Vero Beach, FL. Allen was a loving and generous husband, father and friend who supported his family and others though "thick and thin." He always made sure to be there when his help was needed by others. From simply offering to "lift a hammer" or through his simple reassuring presence, his willingness to assist others marked his true character. Allen was preceded in death by his wife, Elaine, stepfather Jack Silliphant, mother Esther Silliphant, brother Jon Silliphant, sister Carolyn Silliphant, and grandson Douglas McCombe. He is survived by his three children: Linda McCombe of Marietta, GA, Dave Babcock (Patty) of Gulf Breeze, FL, Karen Halenkamp (Mike) of Monument, CO and seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Special thanks to the staff of Arbors, Gulf Breeze, FL and Covenant Care Hospice of Pensacola, FL. Interment is planned at Barrancas National Cemetery, Pensacola, FL at a later date. In lieu of flowers, request donations be offered to the Alzheimer's Society of America.



