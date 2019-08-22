Services
Bill Head Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc.
6101 Lawrenceville Hwy
Tucker, GA 30084
(770) 564-2726
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Graveside service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Locust Grove City Cemetery
BANKS, Jr., Allen Hubert "Hugo" Allen Hubert "Hugo" Banks, Jr., age 89, of Loganville, passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, August 23, 2019 at Bill Head Funeral Home, Lilburn/Tucker Chapel, with Rev. Pam Woodson officiating. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM at the Locust Grove City Cemetery. A native of Fayetteville, Mr. Banks was retired from Norfolk Southern Railroad after 42 years of service. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean war and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Tucker. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joy Banks. Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, Bob and LuAnn Banks of Woodstock; daughter and son-in-law, Layne B. and Rev. Joel Stewart of Sunnyside; grandchildren, Lindsey S. Banks of Chicago, IL, Ashton E. Banks of Woodstock, Rachel Burton (Eric) of Rome, Rebecca Stewart of Smyrna and Allen Joel Stewart of Atlanta. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Baptist Chuch of Tucker, 5073 LaVista Road, Tucker, GA 30084. Online condolences may be left at www.billheadfuneralhome.com. The family will receive friends Friday from 10:00 - 11:00 AM at Bill Head Funeral Homes and Crematory, Lilburn/Tucker Chapel, (770) 564-2726.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 22, 2019
