Allen Chancey Jr. Obituary
CHANCEY, Jr., Allen Lumpkin Honorable Allen Lumpkin Chancey, Jr. (U.S. Chief Magistrate Judge Northern District of Georgia, retired), age 91, of Atlanta, passed away January 1, 2020. He was a Jag officer in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mildred B. Chancey. He is survived by his children, Michael Allen Chancey, Carol Joan Chancey, Jeanne Elizabeth Shannon; grandchildren, Leonel Adrian Chancey (Courtney), Aylen Giselle Chancey (fiancé, Eddie Bonnell), Allen Matthew Chancey, Seth Michael Chancey, Robert Allen Shannon, Liam Kelsey Shannon, London Ivy Shannon; many nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held Sunday, January 5, 2020 at 2 o'clock in the Chapel of Parrott Funeral Home with Rev. W. Winston Skinner officiating. Interment will follow at Rest Haven Cemetery in Monroe, GA Monday, January 6, 2020 at 1:00 PM. The family will receive friends Saturday evening from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Parrott Funeral Home & Crematory, 770-964-4800. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to one of the following: The at or at www.kidney.org.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 3, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -