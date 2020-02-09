|
JONES, Allen O. A Georgia native born in Conyers, Allen O. Jones' life is a story of compassion, strong community involvement, and a variety of financial successes. He was a graduate of the Bass High School (1955) and then attended Georgia Tech. In 1977 Mr. Jones opened Shelly's Bar and Restaurant, the first gay establishment outside of the downtown area; located at Peachtree and 25th. He assisted with the formation of Helping Hands to assist those struggling in the Atlanta community with the AIDS crises. He also helped to open organizations like Project Open Hand, Project Outreach, Jerusalem House, and others. Mr. Jones formed AOJ Inc., building retirement communities and ARI Consultants which provided financial consulting. In 1992, he co-founded the Atlanta Executive Network serving as Chairman and President for five years with a record-breaking 1106 members. He was awarded The Atlanta City Council President Award and The City of Atlanta Phoenix Award. A more detailed Obituary can be found on his Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/allen.jones.75470316?)
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 9, 2020