MCNEIL, Allen Joseph Mr. Allen Joseph McNeil, age 86, of Lilburn, GA passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Patricia McNeil in 1971. He is survived by his present wife of twenty years, Elaine Poesel McNeil, Lilburn, GA; children, Kathleen and Boyd Robbins, Lawrenceville, GA, Patricia Encardes, Lawrenceville, GA, Allen W. and Angie McNeil, Braselton, GA; eight grandchildren; one great grandchild; step children, Tamara and Alex Henry, Hiawassee, GA; Fred Curtis Poesel and wife, Kathy, Monroe, GA, Darren Charles Poesel and wife Vahn, Fayetteville, NC; five step grandchildren; sister, Mary and Ed Hager, Brevard, FL; sister-in-law, Delores McNeil, St. Louis, MO; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Mr. McNeil was born on February 16, 1933 in New York City, NY. He was a 1961 graduate of City College of New York. He was a retired financial analyst and worked for General Capital Corporation for 34 years and also retired from Bank of America in 1985. He was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church, Atlanta, GA. He was a loyal friend of Bill. W. A memorial mass will be held on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Holy Cross Catholic Church, 3773 Chamblee Tucker Rd, Atlanta, GA 30341. Interment will follow at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Duluth, GA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Holy Cross Catholic Church, Friends of Saint Martin de Porres or the Lilburn Cooperative Ministry, Lilburn, GA. The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 28, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at the church.