Services
McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory - Cumming
150 Sawnee Drive
Cumming, GA 30040
(770)886-9899
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory - Cumming
150 Sawnee Drive
Cumming, GA 30040
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
1:00 PM
McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory - Cumming
150 Sawnee Drive
Cumming, GA 30040
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Allison Caldwell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Allison Caldwell


1950 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Allison Caldwell Obituary
CALDWELL, Allison Allison Caldwell 69, of Dawsonville, Georgia passed away on Saturday, Feb., 22, 2020. Allison was born on March 22, 1950 in Morristown, Tennessee to Emerson and Ethel Smith. She was also a retired realtor with RE/MAX. Allison was preceded in death by her husband Ernest Ray Jenkins. Allison is survived by her daughter; Sharon Rawlings of Dawsonville, GA. Allison is also survived by her grandson; Parker Rawlings. Numerous extended family members, and friends also survive. Visitation will be held from 11 AM - 1 PM on Saturday, Feb. 29, at McDonald and Son Funeral Home. A celebration to honor Allison's life will be held in the chapel of McDonald and Son Funeral Home at1 PM, following the visitation. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you make a contribution in Allison's name to Mended Hearts or to the . Condolences may be expressed at www.mcdonaldandson.com. Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home, 150 Sawnee Drive, Cumming, GA 30040 (770) 886.9899
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Allison's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -