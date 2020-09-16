1/
Alma Dannaker
DANNAKER, Alma Osborn Alma Osborn Dannaker, age 92, of Lawrenceville, passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020. A funeral mass will said at 10:30 AM, on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at St. Marguerite d'Youville Catholic Church in Lawrenceville. Interment will follow in Floral Hills Memory Gardens in Tucker. A native of Xenia, Ohio, Mrs. Dannaker was retired as an insurance agency office manager. She was a founding member of St. Marguerite d'Youville Catholic Church. Survivors include her husband of 71 years, Dutch Dannaker, children, Mike Dannaker, Vickie Connell (Robert) and Mark Dannaker (Daphne), grandchildren, Kerri Callan (Jason) and Amy Tanner (Tony), great grandchildren, Dallas Tanner, Dawson Tanner, Kayleigh Callan and Averi Callan. The family will receive friends at the church prior to the service from 9:45 AM -10:30 AM. Online condolences may be left at www.billheadfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Bill Head Funeral Homes and Crematory, Lilburn/Tucker Chapel, (770) 564-2726.


Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Visitation
09:45 - 10:30 AM
St. Marguerite d'Youville Catholic Church
SEP
17
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Marguerite d'Youville Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Bill Head Funeral Homes Tucker Chapel
6101 Lawrenceville Hwy
Tucker, GA 30084
(770) 564-2726
