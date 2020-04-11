|
|
HOWARD (BARR), Almeda "Abbe" Almeda, (Abbe) Barr Howard left this world to be with the Lord on Monday, April 6, 2020. Abbe is survived by Larry Turner, brother and his wife Kathy, Lynn Allmond, sister and her husband Rod and son Mark, Beth Price, sister and her husband Dennis, Joe Turner, nephew and his wife Dayna. Both her Mother - Norma Jean Howard and her Father - James William Bowie Howard, preceded her in death. Abbe graduated from North Springs High School in 1972. Abbe went on to study at Emory University and graduated with honors and made the Dean's List. After graduating from Emory, Abbe went to work for the CDC. After many years of service she decided to change careers. She quit her job at the CDC and went to Paralegal school. She completed the course in 6 months and once again was in the top 5% of her class. Upon course completion, she went to work for the law firm of Troutman Sanders in Atlanta where she worked for many years. After being laid off due to the recession of 2008, Abbe went to work for Hawkins Parnell and Young, until she retired in 2016. Due to Covid19, A Celebration of Life will be planned at a future date.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 11, 2020