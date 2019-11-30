|
TURNER, Almond Mr. Almond J. Turner of 9156 Carlton Trail Covington, GA 30014 entered eternal rest on November 23, 2019. Funeral Service will be held Monday, December 2, 2019, 11 AM, at Springfield Baptist Church, 1877 Iris Drive SE, Conyers, GA 30013, Dr. Eric Lee, Pastor, Eulogist, assisted by others. Interment, Lawnwood Memorial Park, 1111 Access Road Covington, Georgia 30014. He leaves to cherish his fondest memories, wife, Mrs. Anita Franklin Turner; children, Mr. Dwahn (Grenetta Gunn) Turner, Mrs. Shaye (Christopher) Turner Barrett, Mrs. Shundra (Bradley) Turner Green; grandchildren, Aneissia Barrett, Denetress Turner, Layla Barrett, Gabrielle Turner, Elisa Barrett, Gavin Turner, Christopher Barrett, Lawson Green, Sarah Green and Savannah Green; brother, Mr. Michael (Barbara) Turner and a host of other relatives and friends. The remains will lie in-state at the church from 10 AM until the hour of service. Family and friends will assemble at the family's residence, 10 AM. Visitation will be held Sunday, December 1, at 6 until 8 PM, at Springfield Baptist Church. Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home Inc. 770 - 786 - 6177. www.lackeyandsonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 30, 2019