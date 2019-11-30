Services
Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home
1163 Reynolds Street
Covington, GA 30015
(770) 786-6177
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Springfield Baptist Church
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Springfield Baptist Church
1877 Iris Drive SE
Conyers, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Almond Turner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Almond Turner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Almond Turner Obituary
TURNER, Almond Mr. Almond J. Turner of 9156 Carlton Trail Covington, GA 30014 entered eternal rest on November 23, 2019. Funeral Service will be held Monday, December 2, 2019, 11 AM, at Springfield Baptist Church, 1877 Iris Drive SE, Conyers, GA 30013, Dr. Eric Lee, Pastor, Eulogist, assisted by others. Interment, Lawnwood Memorial Park, 1111 Access Road Covington, Georgia 30014. He leaves to cherish his fondest memories, wife, Mrs. Anita Franklin Turner; children, Mr. Dwahn (Grenetta Gunn) Turner, Mrs. Shaye (Christopher) Turner Barrett, Mrs. Shundra (Bradley) Turner Green; grandchildren, Aneissia Barrett, Denetress Turner, Layla Barrett, Gabrielle Turner, Elisa Barrett, Gavin Turner, Christopher Barrett, Lawson Green, Sarah Green and Savannah Green; brother, Mr. Michael (Barbara) Turner and a host of other relatives and friends. The remains will lie in-state at the church from 10 AM until the hour of service. Family and friends will assemble at the family's residence, 10 AM. Visitation will be held Sunday, December 1, at 6 until 8 PM, at Springfield Baptist Church. Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home Inc. 770 - 786 - 6177. www.lackeyandsonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Almond's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -