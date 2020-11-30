1/
Almont Edward Lindsey Jr.
LINDSEY, Jr., Almont Edward

Almont Edward Lindsey, Jr. age 89 of Roswell, died November 28, 2020 at his residence. He was a veteran of the United States Army. He graduated from James Monroe High School in Fredericksburg, VA, then received his Doctorate degree from the University of Georgia. He founded The Lindsey Group, CPA Firm and was a member of Northbrook United Methodist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, Almont and Irene Lindsey. He is survived by his wife, Gwendolyn Jackson Lindsey; four children, Sara Catherine Lindsey, Almont Edward Lindsey III, Gwendolyn Lindsey Baird and Irene Lindsey Scales; 12 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Salvation Army or Northbrook United Methodist Church. A private family memorial service will be held.





Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
November 30, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Inc.
